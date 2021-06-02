Do You Follow IADC on LinkedIn?

For over a year, IADC has been leveraging their LinkedIn Company Page to connect with Members all over the globe.

Whether panelists connecting before conferences, proudly congratulating colleagues on their professional milestones, or providing their insight to a post, one thing is certain: our industry is filled with passionate people. That’s why IADC is pushing a to grow their social media reach.

IADC’s LinkedIn Company Page has over 20K followers, and our LinkedIn Group has over 30K followers.

Where the Company Page has served more as an official communication channel for the 81-year-old trade association, the Group Page serves as a forum for open discussion.

To receive updates about IADC’s update, follow IADC on LinkedIn!