Denver Chapter Hosting Charity Golf Tournament in August

The 2022 Tournament is quickly filling up and we wanted to be sure to reach out to those who have shown great support and generosity in years past. If you do plan on sponsoring a team in this years tournament, please do so as quickly as possible. The tournament will be limited to the first 64 foursomes and is sold out annually. Early registration is encouraged to ensure your participation in this fun charity event.

Registration is still open is now available for the IADC Denver Chapter’s charity golf tournament, which benefits the Michael Ray Lee Foundation. The tournament will be held on Monday, 29 August 2022 at the Inverness Golf Course in Englewood, CO.



The tournament will consist of a morning (7:30 AM) and an afternoon (1:30 PM) flight with a shotgun start for each. Please have all players check in no later than 1 hour before the start of their assigned flight with the team sponsor and captain name for reference.

All team Sponsors will have their names prominently displayed on the sponsor board at the tournament and will receive recognition throughout the day. You may also increase your company’s exposure at the tournament by contributing door prize items. If interested, please contact Fred McCathron at 719-660-8745 or fred.mccathron@ensignenergy.com

Freedom Service Dogs of America

We are pleased to partner with Freedom Service Dogs of America for the 2022 tournament. Freedom Service Dogs of America transforms lives by partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs. Our clients include veterans with PTSD, children and teens with autism and other neurocognitive disabilities, and individuals with physical disabilities.