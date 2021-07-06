Denver Chapter Charity Golf Tournament

Due to a strong response, afternoon flight registration is now available for the IADC Denver Chapter’s charity golf tournament, which benefits the Michael Ray Lee Foundation. The tournament will be held on Monday, 12 July 2021 at the Inverness Golf Course in Englewood, CO.



Breakfast burritos and coffee will provided for morning participants, and a buffet lunch for afternoon participants.

In addition to prizes for winners (and losers) and gift card door prizes, the event will include a raffle for 1 “Henry American Oilmen Tribute Edition (.44 Lever Action)”. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event for $20 for 1 ticket or $100 for 6 tickets.

Michael Ray Lee Foundation

This year, the Denver Chapter is partnering with The Michael Ray Lee Foundation. A passionate golfer and a member of the Denver Oilfield Family, Michael unexpectedly passed away in December of 2020. We take care of our own and what better way to honor his memory than to get out and enjoy the game he so loved.

“Michael Ray Lee Foundation” utilizes the game of golf to positively impact lives through charitable giving with emphasis on scholarships and junior golf.