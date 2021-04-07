DDR Plus & Its Benefits Highlighted at IADC’s 1st Live-Stream

DDR Plus was launched in March of last year at the 2020 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas. Many months of hard work and committee collaboration yielded the next step-change in digitizing rig operations.

The topic of a white paper presentation, most of the paper’s contributors joined IADC’s first ever live-stream webinar in a quarterly Virtual Panel Discussion. The program agenda was created by IADC’s Advanced Rig Technology Committee.

While drilling engineers see more granular data on the horizon, others see the first industry-wide steps towards complete rig automation.With a year of deployment under its belt, some of the earliest adopters of the drilling industry newest data collection system gave an run-down.

Event Recap

Moderated by Robin Macmillan, IADC’s Division VP of Drilling Services, the live-stream began with Jonathan Lightfoot, Senior Engineering Consultant with Oxy, providing the larger context of the future potential of having a digitized daily drilling report, standardized across the entire sector.

White paper authors and committee leaders, Robert van Kuilenburg & David Shackleton, picked up the reins, providing an overview of the design, development, and deployment of the new data collection system.

After them, the real-world impact of implementing DDR Plus was covered by two early adopters:

Karma Slusarchuk, Wellbore Construction Champion, Parker Drilling, and IADC ART Vice Chair

Bernardo Braunstein, Performance Systems Specialist, Noble Corp

Watch the DDR Plus Live-Stream

The live stream was posted on both YouTube or Facebook.