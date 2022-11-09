DC Perspectives: Martyn Parker, IADC UBO & MPD Committee Chair

After high school, in the late 1980s Parker eventually began his oilfield career at Schlumberger in his hometown of Great Yarmouth, England. He put himself through offshore survival training and learned a lot from hands-on experience during his 12 years at Schlumberger. During this time in his life, he was exposed to underbalanced drilling operations (UBO). By the early 2010s, he was considering opening his own MPD company. He partnered with Pruitt, bringing his MPD expertise to a company that already manufactured high-pressure rotating heads. A meeting during an IADC conference in 2014 helped to advance the collaboration, which eventually resulted in Pruitt MPD Services. The DC article states,