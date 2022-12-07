DC Magazine Reviews IADC’s 2022 Activity

The November/December issue of Drilling Contractor includes a summarry reviewing IADC’s activity in 2022. This article is written in conjunction with, and directly follows, IADC President Jason McFarland’s editorial. In his editorial, McFarland states,

“This has been a year of looking forward while also taking the time to consider difficult questions about industry challenges and actions we can take to meet those challenges, together.”

In the editorial, McFarland gives a brief overview of some of the ways IADC has taken action to confront the concerns of the industry. He closes his article by stating,

“When it comes to industry’s ‘big questions,’ I know a few things for certain – IADC will continue to advocate for the best interests of its members and provide a forum for collaboration and innovation. We will remain focused on our mission, facing toward the future and relying on the invaluable involvement and input of our members every step along the way. I am proud of the progress that has been made this year, and I’ve only covered a fraction of what this association and its members have accomplished in 2022.”

Then, a more in-depth summary of the year is given. The review includes highlights from each department and area of the Association over the past year: