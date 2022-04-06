March/April Edition of DC Magazine Digital Reader is Out

If you missed your print copy of the March/April 2022 Drilling Contractor magazine, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.
Articles in the March/April’s digital edition include:
- Volatility besets global economy, oil and gas marketings amid Russia’s war
- Multilayer mapping-while-drilling service delivers real-time insights to optimize reservoir exposure
- IADC ART Committee moves closer to launching updated drill bit dull grading system
- Spring Editorial by IADC President Jason McFarland
- Power quest: Innovations in frac equipment push HP boundaries
- Digital technologies support new workflows in drill bit forensics
- New study highlights impact of COVID-19 on mental health of offshore workers in Australia