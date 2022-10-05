DC Mag Interviews Experts at 2022 ART Conference

Maersk Drilling is in the midst of an initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 50% by 2030. One of the key levers the company identified in achieving this target is increasing the energy efficiency of its drilling operations. Under its Energy Efficiency Embedded (EEE) project, it has leveraged data to help adjust processes and procedures in its rig fleet and optimize power consumption. In this interview from the 2022 IADC ART Conference, Rune Loftager, Head of Technology at Maersk Drilling, speaks about the importance of data in boosting energy efficiency, as well as the progress the company has made in optimizing processes on the rig.