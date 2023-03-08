Current Open Calls for Conference Abstracts/Papers

The conference program committee for the 2023 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition would like to continue with the novel approach to securing topics and speakers for the upcoming conference.

Instead of the traditional Call for Abstracts, the committee would like to present a Challenge to our membership to identify a problem or challenge you are facing related to safety or sustainability within your companies that need a solution. The conference program committee members hope to find some creative solutions to these challenges.

Members of the conference program committee will identify issues that will be vetted during the two-day conference, providing maximum take-home value for attendees. Once the problems/challenges have been collected, the committee members will meet to select the problems that will be put forward for the conference agenda. The deadline for submissions is 20 March 2023 (recently extended to this new date).

The Program Committee of the 2023 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition sends out a request to all colleagues for their assistance by identifying your toughest sustainability or safety challenge.

What is the Sustainability or Safety challenge you sit with in your organization that you cannot find a solution to?

Possible topics for challenges are Safety (post pandemic developments, leading/lagging indicators, other categories), Environmental Sustainability, Energy Transition, Mental Health, Local Content, Training & Competency, Next Generation.

Please formulate this challenge and share it with us. We will organize the next IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition around those challenges. As you formulate the challenge, please identify the Problem or Challenge, any Complications and Solutions you may have tried.

Problem/Challenge

What is the problem? I.e., we have tried for years to get more female into offshore leadership positions but have failed miserably. Most offshore member organizations have less than 2% female in offshore positions.

Or

The need to lower GHC emissions when drilling for energy have introduced hybrid rigs with large battery packs. This introduces several risks.

Complication

With only 2% female representation on offshore rigs, we are not tapping into 50% of the talent in the world. We risk being caught in a group think and continue to do things as we have always done.

Or

With large Lithium-ion battery packs onboard our rigs, we have introduced a fire hazard. How do we put out a fire in a battery pack? Looking at electrical cars it seems like there’s only one solution and that is to let it burn. This is not a solution on a drilling rig.

Solutions you have tried

We have arranged numerous recruitment campaigns. We have…

Or

We have placed battery packs in locations that allows us to dump a burning pack into the ocean…

We will engage with experts and various companies and organizations that could provide a solution or an idea about a possible solution. Please note that we cannot handle all challenges and allow us the discretion to select the challenges we find most relevant. We look forward to your participation as we take this novel approach to setting a relevant and timely conference agenda.