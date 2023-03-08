Current Open Calls for Conference Abstracts/Papers

DRILLBITS
Collaboration and sharing knowledge are key components of advancing the drilling industry. The future of this industry can be shaped through discussing ideas, sharing knowledge, and exchanging best practices. IADC provides a platform for Members to share their experience and knowledge at our international conferences. There are 4 IADC conferences that currently have open calls for abstracts/papers. Please see details below.

ns23-deadline-1200x675

2023 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 25-26 September 2023
  • LOCATION: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • VENUE: Amsterdam Marriott Hotel

Get ready for another interactive 2023 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition! We will continue offering dynamic, quality sessions, that will tackle industry-leading HSE and Sustainability challenges. In addition to offering informational presentations delivered by subject matter experts, parts of the conference will be dedicated to highly interactive panel sessions to stimulate discussions and new ideas, while engaging all participants to create a true learning environment. This conference will serve as an indispensable forum to drive discussion of critical topics, such as training and developing the next generation, reducing GHC emissions and leveraging digital technologies to further improve the industry’s safety performance.

SUBMIT YOUR CHALLENGE!

For consideration, you must submit your challenge to IADC no later than Monday, 20 March 2023.

The conference program committee for the 2023 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition would like to continue with the novel approach to securing topics and speakers for the upcoming conference.

Instead of the traditional Call for Abstracts, the committee would like to present a Challenge to our membership to identify a problem or challenge you are facing related to safety or sustainability within your companies that need a solution. The conference program committee members hope to find some creative solutions to these challenges.

Members of the conference program committee will identify issues that will be vetted during the two-day conference, providing maximum take-home value for attendees. Once the problems/challenges have been collected, the committee members will meet to select the problems that will be put forward for the conference agenda. The deadline for submissions is 20 March 2023 (recently extended to this new date).

The Program Committee of the 2023 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition sends out a request to all colleagues for their assistance by identifying your toughest sustainability or safety challenge.

What is the Sustainability or Safety challenge you sit with in your organization that you cannot find a solution to?

Possible topics for challenges are Safety (post pandemic developments, leading/lagging indicators, other categories), Environmental Sustainability, Energy Transition, Mental Health, Local Content, Training & Competency, Next Generation.

Please formulate this challenge and share it with us. We will organize the next IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition around those challenges. As you formulate the challenge, please identify the Problem or Challenge, any Complications and Solutions you may have tried.

Problem/Challenge

  • What is the problem? I.e., we have tried for years to get more female into offshore leadership positions but have failed miserably. Most offshore member organizations have less than 2% female in offshore positions.

Or

  • The need to lower GHC emissions when drilling for energy have introduced hybrid rigs with large battery packs. This introduces several risks.

Complication

  • With only 2% female representation on offshore rigs, we are not tapping into 50% of the talent in the world. We risk being caught in a group think and continue to do things as we have always done.

Or

  • With large Lithium-ion battery packs onboard our rigs, we have introduced a fire hazard. How do we put out a fire in a battery pack? Looking at electrical cars it seems like there’s only one solution and that is to let it burn. This is not a solution on a drilling rig.

Solutions you have tried

  • We have arranged numerous recruitment campaigns. We have…

Or

  • We have placed battery packs in locations that allows us to dump a burning pack into the ocean…

We will engage with experts and various companies and organizations that could provide a solution or an idea about a possible solution. Please note that we cannot handle all challenges and allow us the discretion to select the challenges we find most relevant. We look forward to your participation as we take this novel approach to setting a relevant and timely conference agenda.

CONFERENCE INFO & REGISTRATION
CHALLENGE SUBMISSION INFO
ME23_webbanner-small-e1668524337105

2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference & Exhibition

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 14-15 November 2023
  • LOCATION: Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia
  • VENUE: Le Méridien Al Khobar

Although the Middle East market has remained resilient through the downturn, this region continues to face challenges around workforce development, drilling efficiency, safety and security, and equipment maintenance.
The 2023 IADC DRILLING MIDDLE EAST CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION will bring together industry leaders and drilling professionals to discuss such challenges and share best practices. Cutting-edge technology advances, including drilling automation, will be featured, as will case studies of relevant technical achievements. The premier event also will highlight evolving approaches to safety and training, providing practical information on new tools and processes that can be used to improve HSE performance.

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Tuesday, 9 May 2023.

IADC invites submission of abstracts for new and practical solutions aimed toward improving industry performance. Presentations that focus on lessons learned and how those lessons point toward a way forward will be particularly valued — how the lessons of yesterday and today can produce a vision for tomorrow. Also, presentations that pose provocative questions to promote earnest discussion are especially welcome.

General subject themes envisioned for the event include the following:

Energy Transition

  • Characteristics of a sustainable drilling industry
  • Future Energy Mix
  • ESG
  • Drilling in the public eye
  • Climate Change
  • Reaching carbon neutral

Longer Term Industry Challenges

  • Reducing the operational impact on the environment – lessons learned
  • Preparing for future global events (another pandemic?)
  • Industry 4.0

Near Term Market Challenges

  • Operator/contractor partnership
  • Contracts
  • Project planning, implementation and development
  • Globalization: Learn from other company experiences
  • Regional supplies, repairs and services
  • Regional economic and political drivers
  • VAT, IKTVA and other tax related issues, current impact and future implications.

Quality Health, Safety, Security & Environment

  • Adherence to HSE policies and procedure
  • Case histories
  • Pandemic preparedness
  • Process safety
  • Regional challenges – driving incidents
  • Local compliance & legal issues
  • Regulatory compliance & impact
  • Environmental regulations & best practices
  • Regionalization – what impact does regionalization have on HSE?
  • Movement of people, crew change

Human Resources

  • Nationalization/localization of workforce
  • Diversity
  • Young leaders
  • Developing, managing and retaining competency
  • Learning for the future
  • Knowledge Transfer Process
  • Hands-on process assurance (OJT) and result measurements
  • Dealing with difficult people
  • Utilizing “about to retire” or “retired” expertise
  • Human Factors

Technology & Innovation

  • Re-starting rigs
  • PLC control systems integration on rigs
  • Challenges automation, mechanization and big data
  • Software to identify trends
  • Risk management solutions well control
  • Drilling & completions challenges
  • Managed pressure drilling
  • Assurance of technical integrity of assets
  • Cyber Security
  • Artificial intelligence & Machine Learning
  • New techniques that reduce costs
  • OEM versus Non-OEM
  • Unconventional Wells – Well Control
  • Drilling Problems – Stuck pipe Incident, well control
  • Advanced Well Control why? Comparison between the current and the advances

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. Authors of selected presentations may be asked to participate in panel discussions.

CONFERENCE INFO & REGISTRATION
ABSTRACT SUBMISSION INFO

