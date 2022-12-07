DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Current Open Calls for Conference Abstracts/Papers

Topics

Share your knowledge!

Collaboration and sharing knowledge are key components of advancing the drilling industry. The future of this industry can be shaped through discussing ideas, sharing knowledge, and exchanging best practices. IADC provides a platform for Members to share their experience and knowledge at our international conferences. There are 7 IADC conferences that currently have open calls for abstracts/papers. Please see details below.

LD23_webbanner-small

2023 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition 

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 18 May 2023
  • LOCATION: Houston, TX, USA
  • VENUE: Hyatt Regency Houston West

IADC’s Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition is the only event specifically targeting onshore drilling operations. Drilling Onshore, with its top speakers and panels, explores issues affecting the onshore drilling industry, including technology, management, perspectives on future onshore activity and regulation.

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Wednesday, 4 January 2023.

IADC is pleased to issue a Call for Abstracts for this important annual event. General subject themes envisioned for the conference include the following, though abstracts exploring other areas will also be considered:

  • Market Outlook
  • Regulations
  • Case Histories
  • Asset Integrity
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Advancements in Equipment – Reliability & Assurance
  • ESG
  • Health & Safety
  • Workforce Development
  • Competency
  • Human Resources – Recruitment & Retention
  • Human Factors

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Wednesday, 4 January 2023.

23MEDT Social Media

SPE/IADC Middle East Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 23-25 May 2023
  • LOCATION: Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • VENUE: CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS

The SPE/IADC Middle East Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition is one of the biggest drilling events in the region and is a joint effort between two highly respected industry associations, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted no later than Thursday, 5 January 2023.

TECHNICAL TOPICS:

Advancements in Cementing, Drilling, and Completion Fluids

Drilling and Completion in Challenging Environments

Advancements in Drilling Performance and Efficiency

Sustainability and Transition Technologies

Drilling for Non-Hydrocarbon Applications

Plug and Abandonment Technologies

Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment

Rigless Technologies and Solutions

Supply Chain and Contract Management

Blockchain Applications for Drilling

Drilling Unconventional Wells

Next Generation Drilling Equipment and Rigs

Drilling Maximum Reservoir Contact Wells

Advancements in Completion

Advancements in Stimulation Technology

Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automation

Extended Reach Drilling Wells

Advancements in Well Control

Advancements in Well Integrity

Well Intervention and Workover

Wellbore Stability

Human Capital and Talent Management

Breakthrough Technologies

WD23_webbanner-small

2023 IADC World Drilling

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 20-21 June 2023
  • LOCATION: London, UK
  • VENUE: Pullman London St. Pancras Hotel

IADC WORLD DRILLING 2023, the leadership event for wells professionals, will explore our industry’s challenges and opportunities from a strategic, leadership perspective. The conference will examine improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives – technology, diversity, contracting, collaboration, digital solutions, and more for all stakeholders. Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference will chart each inflection point and trace the path to the industry’s future.

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Monday, 9 January 2023.

IADC World Drilling 2023 will focus on five major Topical Areas. IADC invites submission of visionary abstracts for cutting-edge solutions in each area. Presentations that pose provocative questions and are likely to prompt discussion are especially welcome. Case histories highlighting detailed content are also of great interest. Prospective presenters may be asked to participate on panels, rather than make a conventional presentation.

BUILDING RESILIENCE FOR THE FUTURE
Our industry is facing a new macro environment and the past few years have significantly tested our resilience and increased the risk to our industry’s value chain. These tests sometimes come from non-forecastable events and have taken several forms, such as dealing with COVID-19, responding to the needs for a more energy secure world, effects of the war in Ukraine, challenges with attracting and retaining talent in more ways than we have ever had to deal with, being the target of cyber-attacks, having more difficultly funding our activities, working with an aging rig fleet, and the expectation from our customers and co-stakeholders to pivot along with them to alternative energy services. Coping with these challenges has shown that our companies, teams, and the people that deliver the necessary solutions are very adaptable and resilient. It has also highlighted the need to continue to strengthen this resilience muscle to take on the dynamic challenges of the future. We need to innovate more than ever, and IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations that explore ideas around the best practice approaches to building resilience in our industry, companies, and people.

ENERGY TRANSITION: WHAT ARE WE DOING TODAY, AND WHAT PLANS DO WE HAVE FOR TOMORROW?
Involvement in drilling of geothermal and CC(U)S wells comes to mind when thinking of our contribution to Energy Transition (ET). But what else are we doing, and where? What technologies have been implemented and what plans does your company have for future technology implementation in the ET space? IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations regarding today’s experience and involvement in Geothermal, CCS and Hydrogen projects as well as examples or case studies regarding existing and/or future technology adoption in the Energy Transition space.

WORKFORCE ATTRACTION, DEVELOPMENT, MOTIVATION & RETENTION
Over the last year, we have all experienced the difficulty in recruiting talent and in training and developing these new crews. The lack of experience, as well as the building of local content crews, has added significant challenges in some cases. Crew leadership is being asked to do more, often without the proper skills and support. All this is happening in an environment that has rapidly changed from the focus of Energy Transition to Energy Security. IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations that address attracting the next-generation workforce, development of new, existing, and local content personnel to ensure safe and efficient operations, and retention of employees within the company and industry.

ADDING VALUE THROUGH ANALYTICS, TECHNOLOGY AND BEST PRACTICES
Adding value is essential for all industry stakeholders. Data analytics such as predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence have proven to optimize drilling technologies. These new technologies result in reduced operating costs, increased productivity, and are addressing major challenges such as minimizing our carbon footprint. With many changes occurring, now is possibly also a good time to review our fundamental business and contracting modes to see if there would be other models, which could add more value. IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations demonstrating the successful implementation of analytics, and new technologies and practices, whether oilfield inspired or adapted from other industries, that improve the drilling value chain.

RIG MARKETS & OUTLOOK
Companies keep a close eye on the market outlook and are continuously assessing the economics behind those forecasts. To do so, we must not only look at prevailing economic factors and historical performance, but also at the possible changes in demand brought about by the green transition. IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations addressing the global industry outlook, as well as offshore and onshore rig markets.

NOTE: Selected abstracts might be assigned to interactive panel discussions, rather than scheduled as conventional presentations.

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC NO LATER THAN 9 JANUARY 2023. Authors of papers selected will receive confirmation letters and guidelines by the 1st of February 2023. Please note that formal papers are encouraged but are NOT required for this conference. Prior to paper proposal submission, management clearance must be obtained. Any issues concerning clearance should be outlined when the paper proposal is submitted.

WA23_webbanner-short

2023 IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 22-23 August 2023
  • LOCATION: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
  • VENUE: The Ritz-Carlton

The IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies. This event will focus on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control.

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed presentation must be submitted to IADC no later than Friday, 10 February 2023.

IADC is pleased to issue a Call for Abstracts for the 2023 IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition. Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. Presentations on the following topics are welcomed:

  • Case Histories
  • Emergency Preparedness
  • Well Design and Construction
  • Operations Management Systems
  • Standard Operating Procedures
  • Remote Monitoring
  • Training and Human Factors
  • Well Control Competencies
  • Automated Well Control and Kick Detection
  • Regulatory Issues
  • Deepwater and Ultra Deepwater Well Control
  • BOP Operations
  • Shallow Gas
  • Underbalanced Operations and Managed Pressure Drilling
  • Capping and Containment
  • Well Intervention
  • Well Decommissioning
  • Barrier Management
  • Well Integrity
  • Well Control Practices in Unconventional Wells
  • Wellbore “Breathing” / “Ballooning”
  • Temporary Storm Abandonment

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Friday, 10 February 2023. Authors of papers selected will receive confirmation and guidelines by Friday, 24 March 2023. Please note that formal papers are encouraged, but are not required for this conference.

RT23_webbanner-small-e1668760562877

2023 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference & Exhibition 

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 14-15 September 2023
  • LOCATION: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • VENUE: Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre

The 2023 IADC ADVANCED RIG TECHNOLOGY (ART) CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION serves as a leading forum to explore the state of the art in rig technology, downhole operations, and integrating the two seamlessly with minimal human intervention. The event will also review activities of the IADC ART Committee, which has steadily advanced drilling technology by exploring future technology, drilling control systems, automation, questions of reliability, and more. The committee has developed operational guidelines, assessed pros and cons of advanced drilling technology, and developed new definitions.

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Thursday, 16 February 2023.

IADC is pleased to issue a Call for Abstracts for the IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference & Exhibition. The below list includes general subject themes envisioned for the conference, although abstracts exploring other topics may also be considered. Abstracts should clearly outline the value delivered by the technology innovation.

  • New Application of Drilling Technologies (includes carbon capture, geothermal and heat pumps)
  • Visions for the Future, including How Drilling Can be an Indispensable Part of the Energy Mix
  • Data Analytics, including Machine Learning & AI
  • Mechanization & Robotics
  • Innovations in Safety, including Equipment and/or Technology with Direct Impact on Safety
  • Workflows for the Digital Oilfield
  • Human Factors in Automation & Autonomous Drilling
  • Remote & Real-time Operations
  • Next-generation Rig Innovations, including Equipment or Drilling Optimization Software
  • Rig Technologies of Today, Repackaged to Bring Value in New Ways
  • Drilling Rig Energy Performance & Decarbonization Technologies, including Technologies for Improving Fuel Efficiency on Drilling Rigs
  • New Rig Designs or Significant Retrofits to Enable Emissions Reductions and Reduce Well Construction Time

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than 16 February 2023. Authors of papers selected will receive confirmation and guidelines by 18 April 2023. Please note that formal papers are encouraged but are NOT required for this conference. Prior to paper proposal submission, management clearance must be obtained. Any issues concerning clearance should be outlined when the paper proposal is submitted. Selected abstracts might be assigned to interactive panel discussions, rather than scheduled as conventional presentations.

To be selected for presentations, papers must be of great interest to drilling contractors, operators, service companies, training institutions and equipment manufacturers.

MP23_webbanner-small

2023 IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling and Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 3-4 October 2023
  • LOCATION: Denver, Colorado, USA
  • VENUE: Grand Hyatt Denver

IADC and SPE are pleased to announce the IADC/SPE MANAGED PRESSURE DRILLING & UNDERBALANCED OPERATIONS CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION. Technologies designed to control annular pressure during drilling, inclusive of Underbalanced Drilling, Managed Pressure Drilling and Dual Gradient Drilling are being used in many forms around the world. UBD continues to maximize reservoir performance, while MPD techniques spanning onshore performance drilling and offshore deep and shallow water prospects serve to enhance drilling safety and minimize NPT. Once considered a futuristic technology, DGD is now a reality with numerous wells drilled, and many exciting prospects on the horizon. New applications of these drilling practices take place every year, and their frequency continues to grow. This conference is a world recognized forum to help the energy industry better understand the technology and the effective, safe utilization of the various applications of UBD, MPD and DGD.

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Tuesday, 28 February 2023.

IADC and SPE are pleased to issue a Call for Abstracts for the 2023 IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling and Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition. Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. Presentations on the following topics are envisioned:

  • Technology Advances & Innovation in Managed Pressure Operations
  • Lessons Learned from Incidents/Enhancing Operations through Shared Learnings
  • HSE & Risk Considerations
  • Training
  • Well Control Considerations
  • Completion and Workover with MPD Techniques
  • DGD Methods
  • Well Design
  • MPD Equipment & Control Systems
  • Appraisal & Reservoir Characterization
  • MPD/UBO for Unconventionals
  • Regulatory Consideration
  • MPD for Geothermal Projects
  • Human Factors in MPD

The 2023 IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling and Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition offers prospective authors the choice of submitting a complete technical paper that will be included in the online library OnePetro, as well as in the conference’s web-based proceedings, or of making a presentation with no formal paper required. Please indicate one of these options when submitting an abstract. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Tuesday, 28 February 2023. Authors will be notified by 10 April 2023.

NS23_webbanner-short

2023 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 25-26 September 2023
  • LOCATION: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • VENUE: Amsterdam Marriott Hotel

Get ready for another interactive 2023 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition! We will continue offering dynamic, quality sessions, that will tackle industry-leading HSE and Sustainability challenges. In addition to offering informational presentations delivered by subject matter experts, parts of the conference will be dedicated to highly interactive panel sessions to stimulate discussions and new ideas, while engaging all participants to create a true learning environment. This conference will serve as an indispensable forum to drive discussion of critical topics, such as training and developing the next generation, reducing GHC emissions and leveraging digital technologies to further improve the industry’s safety performance.

SUBMIT YOUR CHALLENGE

For consideration, you must submit your challenge to IADC no later than Friday, 3 March 2023.

The conference program committee for the 2023 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition would like to continue with the novel approach to securing topics and speakers for the upcoming conference.

Instead of the traditional Call for Abstracts, the committee would like to present a Challenge to our membership to identify a problem or challenge you are facing related to safety or sustainability within your companies that need a solution. The conference program committee members hope to find some creative solutions to these challenges.

Members of the conference program committee will identify issues that will be vetted during the two-day conference, providing maximum take-home value for attendees. Once the problems/challenges have been collected, the committee members will meet to select the problems that will be put forward for the conference agenda. The deadline for submissions is 3 March 2023.

The Program Committee of the 2023 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition sends out a request to all colleagues for their assistance by identifying your toughest sustainability or safety challenge.

What is the Sustainability or Safety challenge you sit with in your organization that you cannot find a solution to?

Possible topics for challenges are Safety (post pandemic developments, leading/lagging indicators, other categories), Environmental Sustainability, Energy Transition, Mental Health, Local Content, Training & Competency, Next Generation.

Please formulate this challenge and share it with us. We will organize the next IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition around those challenges. As you formulate the challenge, please identify the Problem or Challenge, any Complications and Solutions you may have tried.

Problem/Challenge

  • What is the problem? I.e., we have tried for years to get more female into offshore leadership positions but have failed miserably. Most offshore member organizations have less than 2% female in offshore positions.

Or

  • The need to lower GHC emissions when drilling for energy have introduced hybrid rigs with large battery packs. This introduces several risks.

Complication

  • With only 2% female representation on offshore rigs, we are not tapping into 50% of the talent in the world. We risk being caught in a group think and continue to do things as we have always done.

Or

  • With large Lithium-ion battery packs onboard our rigs, we have introduced a fire hazard. How do we put out a fire in a battery pack? Looking at electrical cars it seems like there’s only one solution and that is to let it burn. This is not a solution on a drilling rig.

Solutions you have tried

  • We have arranged numerous recruitment campaigns. We have…

Or

  • We have placed battery packs in locations that allows us to dump a burning pack into the ocean…

We will engage with experts and various companies and organizations that could provide a solution or an idea about a possible solution. Please note that we cannot handle all challenges and allow us the discretion to select the challenges we find most relevant. We look forward to your participation as we take this novel approach to setting a relevant and timely conference agenda.

