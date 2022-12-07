Current Open Calls for Conference Abstracts/Papers

2023 IADC World Drilling

Conference Information:

DATE : 20-21 June 2023

: 20-21 June 2023 LOCATION : London, UK

: London, UK VENUE: Pullman London St. Pancras Hotel

IADC WORLD DRILLING 2023, the leadership event for wells professionals, will explore our industry’s challenges and opportunities from a strategic, leadership perspective. The conference will examine improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives – technology, diversity, contracting, collaboration, digital solutions, and more for all stakeholders. Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference will chart each inflection point and trace the path to the industry’s future.

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Monday, 9 January 2023.

IADC World Drilling 2023 will focus on five major Topical Areas. IADC invites submission of visionary abstracts for cutting-edge solutions in each area. Presentations that pose provocative questions and are likely to prompt discussion are especially welcome. Case histories highlighting detailed content are also of great interest. Prospective presenters may be asked to participate on panels, rather than make a conventional presentation.

BUILDING RESILIENCE FOR THE FUTURE

Our industry is facing a new macro environment and the past few years have significantly tested our resilience and increased the risk to our industry’s value chain. These tests sometimes come from non-forecastable events and have taken several forms, such as dealing with COVID-19, responding to the needs for a more energy secure world, effects of the war in Ukraine, challenges with attracting and retaining talent in more ways than we have ever had to deal with, being the target of cyber-attacks, having more difficultly funding our activities, working with an aging rig fleet, and the expectation from our customers and co-stakeholders to pivot along with them to alternative energy services. Coping with these challenges has shown that our companies, teams, and the people that deliver the necessary solutions are very adaptable and resilient. It has also highlighted the need to continue to strengthen this resilience muscle to take on the dynamic challenges of the future. We need to innovate more than ever, and IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations that explore ideas around the best practice approaches to building resilience in our industry, companies, and people.

ENERGY TRANSITION: WHAT ARE WE DOING TODAY, AND WHAT PLANS DO WE HAVE FOR TOMORROW?

Involvement in drilling of geothermal and CC(U)S wells comes to mind when thinking of our contribution to Energy Transition (ET). But what else are we doing, and where? What technologies have been implemented and what plans does your company have for future technology implementation in the ET space? IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations regarding today’s experience and involvement in Geothermal, CCS and Hydrogen projects as well as examples or case studies regarding existing and/or future technology adoption in the Energy Transition space.

WORKFORCE ATTRACTION, DEVELOPMENT, MOTIVATION & RETENTION

Over the last year, we have all experienced the difficulty in recruiting talent and in training and developing these new crews. The lack of experience, as well as the building of local content crews, has added significant challenges in some cases. Crew leadership is being asked to do more, often without the proper skills and support. All this is happening in an environment that has rapidly changed from the focus of Energy Transition to Energy Security. IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations that address attracting the next-generation workforce, development of new, existing, and local content personnel to ensure safe and efficient operations, and retention of employees within the company and industry.

ADDING VALUE THROUGH ANALYTICS, TECHNOLOGY AND BEST PRACTICES

Adding value is essential for all industry stakeholders. Data analytics such as predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence have proven to optimize drilling technologies. These new technologies result in reduced operating costs, increased productivity, and are addressing major challenges such as minimizing our carbon footprint. With many changes occurring, now is possibly also a good time to review our fundamental business and contracting modes to see if there would be other models, which could add more value. IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations demonstrating the successful implementation of analytics, and new technologies and practices, whether oilfield inspired or adapted from other industries, that improve the drilling value chain.

RIG MARKETS & OUTLOOK

Companies keep a close eye on the market outlook and are continuously assessing the economics behind those forecasts. To do so, we must not only look at prevailing economic factors and historical performance, but also at the possible changes in demand brought about by the green transition. IADC World Drilling is seeking presentations addressing the global industry outlook, as well as offshore and onshore rig markets.

NOTE: Selected abstracts might be assigned to interactive panel discussions, rather than scheduled as conventional presentations.

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC NO LATER THAN 9 JANUARY 2023. Authors of papers selected will receive confirmation letters and guidelines by the 1st of February 2023. Please note that formal papers are encouraged but are NOT required for this conference. Prior to paper proposal submission, management clearance must be obtained. Any issues concerning clearance should be outlined when the paper proposal is submitted.