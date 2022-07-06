World Drilling Highlights Productivity and Progress Within Industry

Speakers Highlight

With oil prices trading in the triple-digits for much of 2022 so far, the near-term future of the drilling industry looks optimistic. Speaking at the 2022 IADC World Drilling Conference in Paris on 22 June, Siggi Meissner, President – Energy Transition and Industrial Automation at Nabors, said that – as long as the industry can maintain its focus on capital discipline – he believes the current upward trend could continue for the next several years.

The key is that companies must not get distracted by the short-term gains possible right now, Mr Meissner said, and instead focus on developing business models that will be sustainable for the long-term future. This means the industry will have to work even harder to achieve the next step-change in efficiency, while making its work environment safer and reducing emissions from its operations.

Robotics & Digital Solutions was another highlight of the program, with Ram Murthi, Nabors’s Senior Manager of Controls and Automation, spoke about the reality of fully autonomous drilling.