World Drilling Highlights Productivity and Progress Within Industry

IADC’s 2022 Drilling Onshore Conference was a leadership event for wells professionals, will explore our industry’s challenges and opportunities from a strategic, leadership perspective. The conference will examine improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives – technology, diversity, contracting, collaboration, digital solutions, and more for all stakeholders. Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference will chart each inflection point and trace the path to the industry’s future.
Speakers Highlight
With oil prices trading in the triple-digits for much of 2022 so far, the near-term future of the drilling industry looks optimistic. Speaking at the 2022 IADC World Drilling Conference in Paris on 22 June, Siggi Meissner, President – Energy Transition and Industrial Automation at Nabors, said that – as long as the industry can maintain its focus on capital discipline – he believes the current upward trend could continue for the next several years.
The key is that companies must not get distracted by the short-term gains possible right now, Mr Meissner said, and instead focus on developing business models that will be sustainable for the long-term future. This means the industry will have to work even harder to achieve the next step-change in efficiency, while making its work environment safer and reducing emissions from its operations.
Robotics & Digital Solutions was another highlight of the program, with Ram Murthi, Nabors’s Senior Manager of Controls and Automation, spoke about the reality of fully autonomous drilling.
Event Itself
It was dynamic, interesting speakers and thoughts. The atmosphere was positive, also from the current market perspective and people were truly happy to meet each other again.
“You see a lot from my position of organizing,” said Peggy Kersten, IADC’s Director of Conferences, Eastern Hemisphere. “From watching the guests in the crowd, I noticed that there was a real value of everyone gathering and seeing each other live again.”
This is no surprise, especially for World Drilling. With over 20 companies gathering from over 60 countries, this is key. The industry has learned that work and training its people can happen online, but the networking and the business that happens live at these events is irreplaceable.
World Drilling 2023
The date and location of next year’s WD23 conference was announced as well. It will take place on 20-21 June, at the Pullman London St. Pancras Hotel, London.