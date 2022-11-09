Recap: IADC Contracts & Risk Management Conference

Conference Overview

The biennial IADC Contracts & Risk Management Conference explores pertinent issues affecting contracts and risk management within the drilling industry. Speakers reported on market issues, contract provisions, new contract requirements and indemnification issues, to name a few of the topics.

For this conference, IADC was approved for 9 participatory CLE hours (9 General, 0 Ethics) by the Texas State Bar Association, 9 participatory CLE hours (8 General, 1 Ethics) with the Louisiana Supreme Court, and 11 participatory CLE hours (10 General, 1 Ethics) by the the Oklahoma Bar Association.

During the conference, Drilling Contractor (DC) magazine had the opportunity to interview Margaret Kidd, Instructional Assistant Professor – University of Houston. At the conference, she presented on the topic “A Sense of the Global Supply and Demand Picture.” In her interview with DC, she discussed the projected impact the Russia/Ukraine war and supply chain issues will have on oil and gas production, as well as the indicators that companies should look at to monitor shifts in the supply chain landscape.