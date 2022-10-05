Conference Recap: 2022 IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations

IADC sponsored 5 students from the IADC Curtin Perth Student Chapter and 20 students (plus 1 Faculty Advisor/Professor) from the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) to attend the conference.

At the conference, Drilling Contractor interviewed André Alonso Fernandes, Drilling Engineer at Petrobras. In the interview, Fernandes discusses the results from various simulations Petrobras performed to determine the optimal use of MPD on a drilling campaign, along with the practices and procedures that can help expand the use of MPD.