Conference Recap: 2022 IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations

Conference Overview
The 2022 IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition was held 27-28 September at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel & Residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This conference is a world recognized forum to help the energy industry better understand the technology and the effective, safe utilization of the various applications of Underbalanced Drilling, Managed Pressure Drilling, and Dual Gradient Drilling.
IADC sponsored 5 students from the IADC Curtin Perth Student Chapter and 20 students (plus 1 Faculty Advisor/Professor) from the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) to attend the conference.
At the conference, Drilling Contractor interviewed André Alonso Fernandes, Drilling Engineer at Petrobras. In the interview, Fernandes discusses the results from various simulations Petrobras performed to determine the optimal use of MPD on a drilling campaign, along with the practices and procedures that can help expand the use of MPD.