2022 APDT Conference Draws Over 500 Professionals from Around the World

Conference Overview

The 2022 IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition was held on 9-10 August at Conrad Bangkok in Bangkok, Thailand. The conference, which has established itself as the region’s leading drilling event, provided an opportunity for more than 500 industry professionals to gather from over 25 countries. The theme of this year’s APDT Conference was “Well Technologies to Deliver Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.” During the two-day event, participants were able to network, collaborate, and share ideas on advancing drilling operations and improving overall efficiency and profitability.

The event was hosted by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP). In a press release published by PTTEP, Montri Rawanchaikul, APDT 2022 Conference Chair, stated,