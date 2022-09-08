2022 APDT Conference Draws Over 500 Professionals from Around the World

Conference Overview
The 2022 IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition was held on 9-10 August at Conrad Bangkok in Bangkok, Thailand. The conference, which has established itself as the region’s leading drilling event, provided an opportunity for more than 500 industry professionals to gather from over 25 countries. The theme of this year’s APDT Conference was “Well Technologies to Deliver Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.” During the two-day event, participants were able to network, collaborate, and share ideas on advancing drilling operations and improving overall efficiency and profitability.
The event was hosted by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP). In a press release published by PTTEP, Montri Rawanchaikul, APDT 2022 Conference Chair, stated,
The comprehensive and diverse program included many panel sessions featuring key industry leaders and experts discussing informative topics such as:
- Covid-19 Pandemic – HSE, Fatigue Management and Lessons Learned
- Enhancing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Performance in Our Industry
- Digital Tools and New Technologies for Well Performance Optimization and Low Carbon Emissions
- Well Technologies for Energy Transition
The conference also included a multitude of technical and knowledge sharing sessions involving more than 90 technical papers from 33 companies. The exhibition showcased the latest industry advancements and provided a dynamic forum in which participants could share knowledge, network with their colleagues, and conduct business.
One professor and one student from the IADC Student Chapter at Curtin University were able to attend the conference due to IADC sponsorship.
From Intention to Action
Due to efforts on behalf of PTTEP, ADPT 2022 was a carbon neutral event. PTTEP is offsetting the GHG emissions from the event, including estimated attendee travel, by using the methodology and calculator program of the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) and then purchasing TGO-certified carbon credits from Mitr Phol Group.
