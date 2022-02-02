Conference Program Committees Issue Calls for Abstracts for 2021 Events

Onshore Drilling (20 May 2021)

IADC is pleased to issue a Call for Abstracts for this important annual event. This May 2021 conference will take place at the Omni Houston Hotel Westside. General subject themes envisioned for the conference include the following, though abstracts exploring other areas will also be considered:

Market Outlook

Regulations

Case Histories

Asset Integrity

Emerging Technologies

Advancements in Equipment – Reliability & Assurance

Environment

Health & Safety

Workforce Development

Competency

Human Resources – Recruitment & Retention

Human Factors

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Wednesday, 6 January 2021.

Authors of papers selected will receive confirmation and guidelines by Friday, 5 February 2021.

Please note that formal papers are encouraged, but are NOT required for this conference.