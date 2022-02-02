DRILLBITS
Conference Program Committees Issue Calls for Abstracts for 2021 Events

15-16 June 2021

Onshore Drilling (20 May 2021)

IADC is pleased to issue a Call for Abstracts for this important annual event. This May 2021 conference will take place at the Omni Houston Hotel Westside. General subject themes envisioned for the conference include the following, though abstracts exploring other areas will also be considered:

  • Market Outlook
  • Regulations
  • Case Histories
  • Asset Integrity
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Advancements in Equipment – Reliability & Assurance
  • Environment
  • Health & Safety
  • Workforce Development
  • Competency
  • Human Resources – Recruitment & Retention
  • Human Factors

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Wednesday, 6 January 2021.

Authors of papers selected will receive confirmation and guidelines by Friday, 5 February 2021.

Please note that formal papers are encouraged, but are NOT required for this conference.

International Tax (3-4 June 2021)

Call for Abstracts expires 6 January

IADC is pleased to issue a call for abstracts for the 2021 IADC International Tax Seminar.

We encourage prospective authors to submit abstracts on topics related to worldwide tax issues. Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Wednesday, 6 January 2021. Authors of papers selected will receive confirmation and guidelines by Friday, 22 January 2021. Please note that formal papers are encouraged, but are NOT required for this conference.

To be selected for presentations, papers must be of great interest to drilling contractors, operators, service companies, training institutions and equipment manufacturers.

Click here to view General Guidelines for IADC Abstract Submissions.

Visit the 2021 IADC International Tax Seminar page for more details on submitting abstracts.

World Drilling (15-16 June 2021)

Calls for Abstracts will be announced after World Drilling 2020 next week.

Click here to visit 2021 IADC World Drilling Conference page.

