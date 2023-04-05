YP Committee Offers Professional Development Webinar

IADC’s Young Professionals Committee recently offered its first professional development webinar.

Jamie Elrod and Massiel Diez of the widely circulated Flipping the Barrel Podcast discussed Developing Your Personal Brand. Jamie and Massiel both came to acclaim as thoughtful proponents of the industry, using their platform to discuss a wide range of topics pertinent to our industry, often highlighting and advocating for women eager to make their mark in energy.

During the webinar, Jamie and Massiel discussed the importance of a personal brand and how to build a brand that reflects personal and professional identity. They also shared defining moments that have shaped their own brands, tips for creating work-life balance and their journey of starting Flipping the Barrel.