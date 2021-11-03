DRILLBITS
Young Professionals Committee to Host Happy Hour Next Month

As a continuation of efforts to increase young professional (YP) engagement in the industry, IADC’s YP Committee is hosting an industry networking event tomorrow in November & December.

On 4 November, in association with Annual General Meeting taking place in Dallas this week, the YP Committee is hosting an event immediately follow the conference reception. It will take place at the Exchange Food Hall, just 1/2 mile from the hotel.

The Committee hopes the event will promote networking between YPs and more seasoned industry personnel. Students from several of IADC’s Student Chapters will also be in attendance and eager to mingle with those in the industry.

YP Networking at AGM:

When: Thursday, 4 November – immediately following the conference reception
Where: The Exchange Food Hall, Dallas, Texas (1/2 mile from the Fairmont hotel | walking directions)
Who: All are welcome

December YP Happy Hour

YP Networking in Houston:

When: Thursday, 2 December
Where: Kirby Ice House Memorial, Houston, Texas
Who: All are welcome

The mission of the Young Professionals Committee is to drive young professional engagement to develop the next generation of leaders in the drilling industry.

