Young Professionals Committee Offers Networking with Leaders

IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee hosted a networking and professional development event on 22 July at the Petroleum Club in Houston. The event – the first of this type – was titled “Luncheon with Leaders” and offered an opportunity for young professionals to network with industry leaders in a small-group setting.
Registration was capped at 40 participants to ensure a more intimate networking setting. The luncheon was offered at no cost, thanks to the following sponsors: Derrick Corporation, Nabors, NOV and Precision.
Attendees had the opportunity to network with five respected leaders in the industry:
Jennifer Guidry – VP of Global HSE, Precision Drilling
Rium Johnson – VP of Strategic Accounts, NOV
Denny Banks – SVP, Derrick Corporation
Chris Menefee – President, Unit Drilling
Subodh Saxena – SVP, Nabors