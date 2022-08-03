Young Professionals Committee Offers Networking with Leaders

IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee hosted a networking and professional development event on 22 July at the Petroleum Club in Houston. The event – the first of this type – was titled “Luncheon with Leaders” and offered an opportunity for young professionals to network with industry leaders in a small-group setting.

Registration was capped at 40 participants to ensure a more intimate networking setting. The luncheon was offered at no cost, thanks to the following sponsors: Derrick Corporation, Nabors, NOV and Precision.

Attendees had the opportunity to network with five respected leaders in the industry:

Jennifer Guidry – VP of Global HSE, Precision Drilling

Rium Johnson – VP of Strategic Accounts, NOV

Denny Banks – SVP, Derrick Corporation

Chris Menefee – President, Unit Drilling

Subodh Saxena – SVP, Nabors