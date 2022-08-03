DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


Young Professionals Committee Offers Networking with Leaders

Topics

IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee hosted a networking and professional development event on 22 July at the Petroleum Club in Houston. The event – the first of this type – was titled “Luncheon with Leaders” and offered an opportunity for young professionals to network with industry leaders in a small-group setting.

Registration was capped at 40 participants to ensure a more intimate networking setting. The luncheon was offered at no cost, thanks to the following sponsors: Derrick Corporation, Nabors, NOV and Precision.

Attendees had the opportunity to network with five respected leaders in the industry:

Jennifer Guidry – VP of Global HSE, Precision Drilling
Rium Johnson – VP of Strategic Accounts, NOV
Denny Banks – SVP, Derrick Corporation
Chris Menefee – President, Unit Drilling
Subodh Saxena – SVP, Nabors

For more information on IADC’s Young Professionals Committee contact Travis Weaver, Committee Co-Chair, or Angie Gunden, IADC Staff Liaison.

Visit IADC Young Professionals Committee Page

Related posts

3 August 2022

Southeast Asia Chapter Hosts Upcoming Meeting/Networking Event

Read more
3 August 2022

Advanced Rig Technology Committee Tests Upgraded Bit Dull Grading System

Read more
3 August 2022

Membership Updates for August 2022

Read more