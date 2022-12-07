Young Professionals Committee and Houston Chapter Partner on Networking Event

The IADC Young Professionals (YP) Committee and Houston Chapter joined forces to offer a networking opportunity in Houston last week. This is the second annual event of its type. YPs and Chapter Members from contractors, operators and service companies were able to network with new connections and catch up with old industry friends and colleagues.

Thank you to sponsors Transocean and Premium Oilfield Technologies for supporting this event!

The mission of the Young Professionals Committee is to drive young professional engagement to develop the next generation of leaders in the drilling industry. The Committee offers a mix of networking and professional development activities throughout the year.

YP Committee Contacts:

Co-Chairs

Grace Hurley Fosdick, Nabors: Grace.Hurley@nabors.com

Travis Weaver, Cactus Drilling: TravisWeaver@cactusdrlg.com

Staff Liaison

Angie Gunden, IADC: Angie.Gunden@iadc.org