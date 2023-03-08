Upcoming Young Professionals Committee Events

IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee is planning a variety of events for 2023 that will provide professional development and networking opportunities, beginning with a Professional Development webinar on 30 March and a Luncheon with Leaders on 12 April. Registration is open for both events.

30 March – Professional Development Webinar

Building Your Personal Brand

Register

Joining us on March 30th are Jamie Elrod and Massiel Diez of the widely circulated Flipping the Barrel Podcast. Jamie and Massiel have both come to acclaim as thoughtful proponents of the industry, using their platform to discuss a wide range of topics pertinent to our industry, often highlighting and advocating for women eager to make their mark in energy. Jamie and Massiel will discuss the tools of their own success, offer helpful advice, and field questions you may have as young professionals looking to build your own brand.

12 April – Luncheon with Leaders

Developing Executive Presence

Register



The first installment of the YP Committee’s 2023 Luncheon with Leaders series will feature a robust panel of industry leaders who will each offer their unique insights into the keys of Developing Executive Presence. Following the presentations, attendees will be joined by an executive at their table to engage and converse over a catered lunch. The programming is available free of charge to Young Professionals, thanks to our generous sponsors.

Speaking at this 12 April event will be:

David Reid, CTO & CMO of NOV

Kevin Neveu, CEO of Precision Drilling

Jade Strong, CAO of Nabors Industries

Roddie Mackenzie, EVP & CCO of Transocean

Carri Lockhart, Former CTO, Equinor; Board Member of Dril-Quip, Williams and Ascent Resources

If you have any questions regarding the YP Committee, please contact Angie Gunden.