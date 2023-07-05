IADC Young Professionals Committee Partners with AADE

The IADC Young Professionals (YP) Committee recently partnered with the American Association of Drilling Engineer’s NEXT group for an industry networking event. Both groups strive to increase young professional engagement to develop the next generation of leaders in the industry.



Upcoming events for IADC’s YP Committee include:

3 August – LUNCHEON WITH LEADERS

Identifying & Developing Strengths

Petroleum Club of Houston

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

31 August – PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT WEBINAR

Negotiation

Virtual via Zoom

If you have any questions regarding the YP Committee, please contact Angie Gunden.