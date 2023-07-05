IADC Young Professionals Committee Partners with AADE

The IADC Young Professionals (YP) Committee recently partnered with the American Association of Drilling Engineer’s NEXT group for an industry networking event. Both groups strive to increase young professional engagement to develop the next generation of leaders in the industry.
Upcoming events for IADC’s YP Committee include:
3 August – LUNCHEON WITH LEADERS
Identifying & Developing Strengths
Petroleum Club of Houston
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
31 August – PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT WEBINAR
Negotiation
Virtual via Zoom
If you have any questions regarding the YP Committee, please contact Angie Gunden.