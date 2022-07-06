Chapter Golf Tournaments Offer Networking and Support Charities

Many IADC Chapters have a long history in organizing golf tournaments. These events not only provide networking opportunities for Members, but also support important local charities. Four tournaments will take place in the coming month:
Mississippi
4 August
Shell Landing Golf Club – Gautier, MS
Contact: Rod Freeman, rod.freeman@hpinc.com
Denver
29 August
Country Club at Inverness – Englewood, CO
Register
Contacts:
– Lee Olson: 303-913-7711
– Fred McCathron: 719-660-8745
– Mark Unrein: 720-648-4428
– Trent O’Shields: 303-656-8905
Oklahoma/Texas/Panhandle
29 August
Twin Hills Country Club – Oklahoma City, OK
Register
Houston
9 September
Cypresswood Golf Club – Cypresswood, TX
Register