DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


Chapter Golf Tournaments Offer Networking and Support Charities

Topics

Many IADC Chapters have a long history in organizing golf tournaments. These events not only provide networking opportunities for Members, but also support important local charities. Four tournaments will take place in the coming month:

Mississippi

4 August
Shell Landing Golf Club – Gautier, MS
Contact: Rod Freeman, rod.freeman@hpinc.com


Denver

29 August
Country Club at Inverness – Englewood, CO
Register
Contacts:
– Lee Olson: 303-913-7711
– Fred McCathron: 719-660-8745
– Mark Unrein: 720-648-4428
– Trent O’Shields: 303-656-8905


Oklahoma/Texas/Panhandle

29 August
Twin Hills Country Club – Oklahoma City, OK
Register


Houston

9 September
Cypresswood Golf Club – Cypresswood, TX
Register

