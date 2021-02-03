Caspian Drilling Conference Panel to Value Impact of Digital

Digital technologies are remaining relevant in the upstream industry despite difficult market conditions.

To explore how technological innovation can spur innovation and economic development, IADC’s 2021 Drilling Caspian Conference will hold a panel discussion titled “Transition: Drilling Down on the Energy Race. Wind, Sun, Oil & Gas: Rivals or Alliances?”

This session is high-level panel, featuring representatives from all segments of the global wells industry. This discussion will introduce and discuss the practical improvements to operations and the commercial drivers behind the changing digital landscapes that will change our operational world going forwards.

As the Energy Sector faces challenges from the global pandemic and staggered re-openings, many companies have already decided to embrace the digital age sooner than they had expected.

Read more about the program on the Drilling Caspian Conference page.