“Future of Drilling” Tech Forum: Call for Abstracts

The Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) is asking for industry input for their Q3 Tech Forum. Established to advance new technology related to drilling wells, the DEC Tech Forum opens the event to foster a collaborative dialogue across regions and specialties. What are the tools, processes and technologies used, and how do they impact the job? What does the engineer need to know, and how can they prepare themselves? Answering these questions will be crucial for designing the work we want to be doing.

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee will hold its Q3 Technology Forum on Wednesday, 21 September 2021 under the theme “Future of Drilling.”

In the first part of the forum, the Future of Drilling Forum will explore the things that shape an early career drilling engineer’s day-to-day work. In the second part of the forum, we are seeking early career drilling engineers for a panel discussion on their experiences as we seek to answer the question: “What do you know now that you wish you did when you started?” In other words, how did your education, internships, recruiting and other activities prepare you for the workplace? How did training programs, field work and relationships influence your development once you started work?

Abstracts are invited for presentations to address these topics of interest to early career and collegiate drilling engineers. All times listed are US central (08:30 Houston / 14:30 UK / 17:30 Dubai).

Some Example Topics include:

Managed pressure drilling and cementing

Rotary steerable and conventional drilling systems

Remote operations

Data analysis and aggregation software tools and platforms

Drilling optimization workflows (Limiter Redesign, technical limits,…)

Well design tools

Specialty well designs (extended laterals, high tangents,…)

