Brazil Chapter Updates for May 2021

ESG Efforts

Following an onslaught of ESG initiatives rolling out in the region, the Brazil Chapter will be hosting IADC’s Vice President of International Development, Mike Dubose.

Mr. Dubose will be making a presentation in at the chapter’s general meeting on May 26. IADC’s international actions and participation in ESG discussion forums. They will have a presentation from Standards & Poors on the same subject.

Giving Back to the Community

Due to the pandemic situation, our Brazil Chapter is heading a campaign to acquire fans / respirators to donate the city of Macaé, which has been very generous in welcoming the oil and gas industry, as well as the people who live here. This campaign has the collaboration of our associate members and partners in the industry.

They are repaying the welcome and affection of this city in the form of donating these devices to the city’s health department, these devices will help save lives! The campaign will run until May 10, when they go, with the money collected to buy respirators and make the donation.