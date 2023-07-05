DRILLBITS
Brazil Chapter Hosts Cook-Off Family Day

On 24 June, the IADC Brazil Chapter hosted a “Cook-Off Family Day.” The networking event was a success, with plenty of delicious food, lively music, and fun times. 

A note from the Chapter: 

“We want to thank everyone who attended and made this day a special occasion. Everyone’s positive energy and spirit of solidarity made the difference. Special thanks to our sponsors, whose generous support was instrumental in the success of the event. Congratulations to the organizers for all the hard work and dedication to make this event possible. You guys did an excellent job! We also thank everyone involved, from the volunteers to those who helped behind the scenes. Your contribution was fundamental to the success of the event.”

