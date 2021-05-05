Brazil Chapter Gives Back to Macaé

Due to the pandemic situation, our Brazil Chapter is heading a campaign to acquire fans / respirators to donate the city of Macaé, which has been very generous in welcoming the oil and gas industry, as well as the people who live here. This campaign has the collaboration of our associate members and partners in the industry.

They are repaying the welcome and affection of this city in the form of donating these devices to the city’s health department, these devices will help save lives! The campaign will run until May 10, when they go, with the money collected to buy respirators and make the donation.