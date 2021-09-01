Bookstore Promo: Driller’s Knowledge Book Recently Reduced

Written for experienced drillers, the “Drillers Knowledge Book” provides never-before published solutions to common drilling problems and methods to to continually improve efficiency during drilling. Published under the auspices of the IADC Technical Publications Committee, this handy text book was written by Dr Leon Robinson and Juan Garcia. Between them, the two distinguished authors have more than a century of drilling experience, which they share with anyone who buys this book.

Topics covered in Driller’s Knowledge Book:

Well design

Well construction

Hydraulic optimization

Rock mechanics

Drilling fluid processing

Reduced Price for Print Version

As a fall promotion, the IADC Bookstore has reduced the price of the print version, which is now just $75 plus shipping.

