BOEM Finally Allows Lease Sale 257 in Gulf of Mexico to Proceed this Month

Back in September, Biden’s endless ban on offshore leases came to an end. Despite months of endless restrictions on Lease Sale 257, the courts ruled against the Biden Administration.

On 30 September 2021, BOEM announced lease sale 257, the first such sale of the current U.S. Administration. This sale will be convened on 17 November 2021 in compliance with the order from the U.S District Court compelling the President Biden Administration to adhere with existing law requiring periodic federal lease sales.

Click here for BOEM Announcement about Lease Sale 257.

Lease Sale 257 Will Be Livestreamed

The oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico on 17 November 2021.

Lease Sale 257 will be the 8th offshore sale under the 2017-2022 Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. Lease Sale 257 will include approximately 15,135 unleased blocks located from 3 to 231 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico with water depths ranging from 9 to more than 11,115 feet (3 to 3,400 meters).

Among the blocks excluded from the lease sale are the blocks subject to the congressional moratorium established by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006; blocks adjacent to or beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone in the area known as the northern portion of the Eastern Gap; and whole blocks and partial blocks within the boundaries of the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary as of the July 2008 Memorandum on Withdrawal of Certain Areas of U.S. OCS from Leasing Disposition.