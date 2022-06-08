Bit Dull Grading Recommended Practice Now Available

The IADC Drill Bit Grading Upgrade workgroup, working under the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee, recently completed the first version of the revised IADC Bit Dull Grading Recommended Practice and is making it available for industry comment. This recommended practice is the result of more than 20 months of work by nearly 180 drilling industry professionals (rig owners, E&P companies, equipment providers, and service companies).

The current IADC Drill Bit Grading has served the industry well for over 25 years and allowed for significant advancements in drill bit technology, design and selection techniques. However, recent improvements in scanning and computing technologies have provided an opportunity to further refine this process to take advantage of modern tools.

This recommended practice provides the framework of a detailed dull grading process that is driven by accurate observation of damage on every cutter of a fixed cutter drill bit. The recommended practice now also includes the bottomhole assemblies, numerous use cases and a large section on data collection and data management.

The document is now available for an industry comment period, and stakeholders are invited to provide comments to ensure industry alignment. The commenting period will end on 1 August 2022. Click here to download the Table of Contents.

To get a full copy of the document, please click the button below: