Basin United Training Program Officially Launched in the Permian

IADC has officially launched its Basin United accreditation. After months of planning and pilot runs , the industry-led group of onshore upstream stakeholder companies is rolling out its “Building the Basin” program. This program will consist of 2 courses:

Fundamental Safety Orientation

Safety Leadership

The new courses are grounded in best practices of adult learning theory and methodology. This industry-led effort resulted from a collaborative effort of the Basin United Operator group, IADC, Contractors, and Service Companies to streamline & standardized a more effective safety orientation and safety leadership course.

Brooke Polk, Senior Director of Accreditation Operations, commented on the collaboration: