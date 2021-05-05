Basin United Training Program Officially Launched in the Permian

IADC has officially launched its Basin United accreditation. After months of planning and pilot runs
, the industry-led group of onshore upstream stakeholder companies is rolling out its “Building the Basin” program. This program will consist of 2 courses:
- Fundamental Safety Orientation
- Safety Leadership
The new courses are grounded in best practices of adult learning theory and methodology. This industry-led effort resulted from a collaborative effort of the Basin United Operator group, IADC, Contractors, and Service Companies to streamline & standardized a more effective safety orientation and safety leadership course.
Brooke Polk, Senior Director of Accreditation Operations, commented on the collaboration:
With the launch of the Basin United courses, IADC also launched its combination course which is RigPass with the Basin United certification. This combined course option allows trainees to be issued both an IADC RigPass credential and a Basin United credential through a 1 day course. This program is a result of industry working collaboratively to align on one safety orientation standard. RigPass will continue to have a standalone course option for those not interested in the Basin United addition.
Mrs. Polk elaborated on the what sets Basin United apart:
Basin United Operators have developed a communication plan that will be released early May. In this communication plan, it is noted that new employees will be expected to hold the Basin United certification starting January 2022. While it could vary based on the Operator or Contractor, it is not required that individuals who have previously taken a safety orientation be retrained.
Applications are now available via the Basin United website: BasinUnited.com
.
The Operator Communication Plan and additional information can be obtained by emailing basinunited@iadc.org
.