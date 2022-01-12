Basin United to be Required for New Hires Starting Jan 1

For many Operators in the Permian Basin, new employees entering the industry will now be required to successfully complete the Fundamental Safety Orientation for Basin United, the new universal safety orientation program in the region. Effective 01 January 2022, the new safety orientation aligns and streamlines the previous redundant safety courses being required for the active oil and gas region.

The goal of Basin United operators and members is to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities in the Permian Basin by aligning stakeholders around Life Saving Actions, safety culture improvements, safety leadership, and human performance principles.

The Basin United operator members will work toward setting an implementation timeline for Supervisors to take the Basin United Safety Leadership course.

The operators are looking at a phased in approach to Safety Leadership implementation with the expectation that 25% of field supervisor have the Safety Leadership course by 01 June 2022. Stay tuned for more updates and information on both Basin United courses.

Safety Orientation Training in the Permian Basin

Back in May 2021, the Basin United safety orientation program was rolled out as an Operator-driven initiative to enhance industry safety orientations through best practices of adult learning, technology, and facilitation. IADC was welcomed as an accrediting partner given its long-track record of quality safety programs.

RigPass + Basin United

The RigPass with Basin United Fundamental Safety Orientation has gained industry support with companies seeking the combined course accreditation option.

IADC’s 30-year RigPass Safety Orientation Program now provides an optional industry endorsement for the Basin United Fundamental Safety Orientation. With the RigPass Safety Orientation already incorporating such enhancements, industry volunteers aligned the 2 safety orientation standards to develop a course that results in both industry-recognized credentials.