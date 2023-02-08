Basin United Facilitator Course Schedule for 2023

About the Course

The IADC Basin United Facilitator course is intended for instructor candidates wanting to teach the Basin United – Safety Leadership course. The Basin United Safety Leadership course was developed for field supervisors working in the Basin, with Supervisor responsibilities. Please note that the IADC Basin United Facilitator course is NOT the actual Basin United – Safety Leadership course.

The Basin United Facilitator Course is designed to help individuals develop facilitation skills. This course utilizes a different approach to teaching that implements learning by experience.

Michael Carrasco with American Safety provided a testimonial on the Basin United Facilitator course:

“The IADC Basin United Facilitator Course was absolutely one of the best training sessions of which I have partaken in my career. We have incorporated what we learned to heighten class collaboration and in turn efficacy with sensational feedback from our students.”

There are currently no prerequisites to take the Basin United Facilitator Course, but it is recommended that individuals have some prior instructor/facilitator experience.

Companies considering IADC accreditation to deliver either Basin United – Building the Basin Fundamental or Leadership course(s) must complete a program and instructor application. An instructor application must be submitted for each candidate that will be teaching the course(s). Attending the Basin United Facilitator course does not guarantee IADC Instructor approval or certification. Instructors must meet additional industry-defined requirements.