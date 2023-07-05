DRILLBITS
Australasia Young Professionals Subcommittee Members Visit Rig for First Time

The IADC Australasia Young Professionals Subcommittee, in collaboration with the IADC Curtin University Student Chapter, recently coordinated a visit to a land rig in Western Australia. The two recent graduates that participated had never been on a rig before, so this was an excellent learning opportunity. They had a health and safety briefing upon arrival, followed by a tour of the site including the power supply and mud processing facilities, as well as the driller’s room. 

Rig visits are a great way for students and young professionals to supplement their academic knowledge with first-hand experience, which can help them grasp a practical understanding of drilling. Thank you to Ventia Rig and Well Services, Beach Energy Ltd, and the crew of Rig-106 for making this experience possible! A special thanks as well to Associate Professor Mofazzal Hossain and Chapter Chair Ahmed Salahaddin Tulbah for coordinating the logistics of the visit. Great work to the IADC Australasia YP Subcommittee & the IADC Curtin University Student Chapter! 

