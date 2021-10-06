Australasia Chapter Helps Raise Over $420,000 for LifeFlight Ball

Working in the energy industry can be an adventure. For Members of IADC’s Australasia Chapter (IADC-AC) operating in the region, that adventure can mean stuck all alone in some far-removed places. Almost 2.5 times bigger than Texas, Queensland spreads from a sun-strewn ‘outback’ to a tropical jungles to a bustling metropolis of city life. That’s why LifeFlight has been an important service for the energy industry.

IADC’s Australasia Chapter partnered with Easternwell, MPC Kinetic to present the Toowoomba Magic and Miracles LifeFlight Ball this year. The event helps raise money for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and was one of the organisation’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

A record crowd of close to 600 people attended the event to support the aeromedical service.

IADC’s Australasia Chapter Chairman of Onshore, Luke Smith, recently highlighted in a Ventia blogpost, why the initiative was so important to the Chapter: