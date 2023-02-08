Assaad Mohanna Receives Plaque for Leadership as ART Committee Chair

The IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee held its 2023 kickoff meeting on 31 January and had more than 50 attendees. At the committee meeting, Assaad Mohanna was presented with a chairman’s plaque thanking him for his time as Chair of the ART Committee. The plaque reads,

“Presented to Assaad Mohanna by the Officers, Directors, and Members of the International Association of Drilling Contractors for your leadership as Chair of the IADC Advanced Rig Technology Committee. The spirit of camaraderie and friendship that characterizes our Association has been immeasurably enhanced by your presence and generosity in giving of your time and talents to our organization.”

Assaad first joined the ART Committee as Vice Chair of the ART Drilling, Controls and Sensors Subcommittee around 2019. He quickly moved up to chair the whole committee, with his term as chairman beginning in early 2020. During his time as Chair, he brought together nearly 100 industry volunteers under a workgroup to develop the Rig Sensor Stewardship Guidelines and led that effort over more than a year. Under his leadership, ART also established the Energy Efficiency Subcommittee, which is now working on guidelines around emissions reduction and emissions forecasting/reporting. He also participated on the Program Committee for the ART Conference each of the last two years.

On behalf of IADC, thank you for your leadership Assaad!