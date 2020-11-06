ANP Signs Memorandum With Norway’s PSA

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) announced this week that it signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Petroleum Safety Authority of the Kingdom of Norway (PSA-Norway), Norway’s oil sector regulator.

According to the ANP, the agreement intensifies “the sharing of experiences on supervisory practices that guarantee safe activities for the exploration and development of offshore oil resources.”

The partnership will be governed by a work plan, in the technical and scientific scope of operational safety, including aspects of a regulatory, technical and administrative nature.

Among the subjects that will be discussed are the extension of useful life and decommissioning of projects, the transfer of operations (assignment of rights), the lessons learned from significant operational accidents and cyber security.

ANP and PSA-Norway are member bodies of the International Regulator’s Forum (IRF), created in 1993 to deal with matters related to safety regulation in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas at sea.