An Important Discussion with Joe Lillis, IADC’s New VP of Policy

At IADC’s recent 2023 Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition, Drilling Contractor interviewed Joe Lillis, IADC’s new Vice President of Policy.

In his new position, Lillis is responsible for developing and executing an advocacy strategy that appropriately addresses U.S. federal policy issues of importance to IADC, its Members, and the industry at large. He manages day-to-day operations in Washington, D.C., and establishes working relationships with Members of Congress, policymakers, and regulators.

In the interview, Lillis discusses his initial impressions and key takeaways from his first six weeks on the job. He mentions that he’s impressed by the oil and gas industry’s ability to band together on important issues. This willingness to collaborate will benefit the industry since members of Congress and the presidential administration are more apt to listen when large groups of people are presenting the same idea or agenda.

He also discusses his meeting with the Energy Education Foundation and the organization’s impactful mission to educate people, especially children, by sharing basic facts about the industry and petroleum products. The Foundation provides “knowledge boxes” to teachers so they will have the necessary materials and information to teach their classrooms about the industry as a whole.

Lillis then goes on to explain DRILLERSPAC, IADC’s political action committee. He talks about what it is, how it works, and why it’s an impactful avenue for supporting the industry. Similarly, he discusses the importance of IADC’s Washington, D.C., fly-ins. These events allow for IADC Members to join together in D.C. from all over the country and set up meetings with members of Congress as a group. During the fly-ins, professionals in the drilling industry and the oil and gas industry are able to connect with legislators and share their perspectives and knowledge with them. These professionals can also offer themselves or other professionals in the industry as subject matters experts and resources for members of Congress and their staff.