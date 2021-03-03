A&M Student Chapter Oil & Gas HSE Summit

On 16 April, the Texas A&M University IADC Student Chapter will host an event: Oil & Gas HSE Summit: From the Perspective of Academia, Regulatory & Industry Representatives.

The two-hour virtual event will feature keynote speaker Christie Craddick of the Texas Railroad Commission, and also includes panelists Dr. Daniel Hill of the Texas A&M Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering, Micha Backlund of Helmerich & Payne, Emily Hague of the American Petroleum Institute, and Larry Nixon of Great White Well Control.

During the session, panelists will discuss the importance of HSE operations in promoting workplace safety and major risks in HSE operations, specifically related to personnel, the environment and assets.

The goal of the event is to bring together a variety of perspectives – academia, regulatory, and industry – to discuss these important HSE topics.

For more information about the event, please contact William Villalobos, event organizer and former Chairman of the Texas A&M University IADC Student Chapter.