IADC Submits Comments on SEC Proposed Climate-Related Disclosure Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a new rule called “Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors.” Given that IADC considers this overreaching rule an unwarranted burden, IADC (along with numerous other trade organizations) filed comments with the SEC.

IADC sees that this proposed rule will burden companies with collecting and disclosing information that is not material or relevant to one’s financial evaluation of an investment in that company. As such, we recommended a less aggressive and more holistic approach to allow companies of all shapes and sizes the opportunity a sustainable ESG reporting framework.