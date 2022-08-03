Advanced Rig Technology Committee Tests Upgraded Bit Dull Grading System

On 20 July, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee held a work session testing out the newly upgraded bit dull grading system. The session, hosted by NOV at its Springett Technology Center in Navasota, Texas, brought together drill bits and SMEs to carry out multiple dull grading exercises using the new system. The work session was part of a project that was launched last year to update IADC’s bit dull grading system for the first time in 35 years. Drilling Contractor recently published a video of interviews with workgroup leaders and SMEs in attendance about the project’s progress, feedback in the industry, and next steps.