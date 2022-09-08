DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Accreditation Updates for September 2022

Topics

IADC welcomes these 8 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:

WellSharp

  • Pertamina Hulu Rokan PHR – Riau, Indonesia
  • Tyba for Training and HSE Consultancy – Egypt

RigPass

  • Safety Plus, LLC. – Snyder, TX, USA
  • Best Bet Safety Consulting – Midland, TX, USA
  • Mining and Petroleum Training – Anchorage, AK, USA
  • Warren Equipment Company – Midland, TX, USA

Basin United

  • E & A Welding & Oilfield – Odessa, TX, USA
  • Safety Solutions, LLC. – Midland, TX, USA

Related posts

8 September 2022

Membership Updates for September 2022

Read more
8 September 2022

WellSharp University Now Available!

Read more
8 September 2022

Washington D.C. Updates for September 2022

Read more