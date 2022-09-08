Accreditation Updates for September 2022

IADC welcomes these 8 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:
WellSharp
- Pertamina Hulu Rokan PHR – Riau, Indonesia
- Tyba for Training and HSE Consultancy – Egypt
RigPass
- Safety Plus, LLC. – Snyder, TX, USA
- Best Bet Safety Consulting – Midland, TX, USA
- Mining and Petroleum Training – Anchorage, AK, USA
- Warren Equipment Company – Midland, TX, USA
Basin United
- E & A Welding & Oilfield – Odessa, TX, USA
- Safety Solutions, LLC. – Midland, TX, USA