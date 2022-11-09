DRILLBITS
Accreditation Updates for November 2022

Topics

IADC welcomes these 7 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:

WellSharp

  • West Group Trainings from Brazil LLC – Macae, Brazil

Competence 

  • Noble Drilling A/S – Copenhagen, Denmark

Basin United

  • 4 Elements Safety Services – Carlsbad, NM, USA
  • Bird Electric Enterprises – Midland, TX, USA

RigPass

  • Bandofire, Inc. – Odessa, TX, USA
  • Seguridad Privada Industrial y Protección – Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico
  • 3t Enermerch Training Center – Georgetown, Guyana

