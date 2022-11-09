Accreditation Updates for November 2022

IADC welcomes these 7 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:
WellSharp
- West Group Trainings from Brazil LLC – Macae, Brazil
Competence
- Noble Drilling A/S – Copenhagen, Denmark
Basin United
- 4 Elements Safety Services – Carlsbad, NM, USA
- Bird Electric Enterprises – Midland, TX, USA
RigPass
- Bandofire, Inc. – Odessa, TX, USA
- Seguridad Privada Industrial y Protección – Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico
- 3t Enermerch Training Center – Georgetown, Guyana