Accreditation Program Reduces Cost for Training Provider Audits

Our industry is in the midst of experiencing significant impacts to the way we operate. As a result of global impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have become financially strained. IADC understands that one way to support our members during these challenging times is to look for additional ways to reduce cost for our members without sacrificing quality.

IADC’s Accreditation and Credentialing Division have been diligently working to temporarily reduce the cost of training provider audits.

One means to reduce cost is to move all audits to an electronic format. All accreditation program audits held for the remainder of 2020 will be held electronically. Audits will be conducted over Zoom, Skype or other viable alternatives that are reasonably accessible by both auditors and training providers. The use of electronic audits helps ensure the safety of our Accredited Companies as well as our Auditors. In addition, the temporary use of electronic auditing allows IADC to eliminate additional expenses such as travel cost.

A second way providers will experience a reduction in cost is from reduced audit day rates across all accreditation programs. Our auditors and third-party auditing partner, Lloyd’s Register, understand the need for cost reduction due to the current state of the industry and share our desire to keep our industry operating. Changes in audit day rates will be communicated to accredited training providers receiving an audit in 2020.

While some cost reduction methods are temporary, we will continue to look at ways to reduce cost to our members in the future.