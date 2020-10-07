Access the Digital Edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine for Exclusive Articles/Videos

IADC recognizes that keeping its members up to date on industry news – markets, technologies, safety innovations – is more important now than ever. While IADC has continued to print its bi-monthly Drilling Contractor magazine, the association has also worked to enhance its digital magazine. The DC Digital Reader is easily accessible, whether you’re working in the office, from home or on a drilling rig, anywhere in the world. It also includes additional articles and video interviews that you won’t find in the print edition. Click here to access the digital edition.
Articles in the latest issue include:
- What innovations BOP manufacturers are working on to meet future drilling requirements
- How drilling contractors in the Middle East are dealing with the market slowdown
- A new digital drilling system that aims to close the gap between the operator’s well plan and the rig workflow
- How a drilling contractor partnered with a startup company to develop failure prediction models for subsea BOPs
- A new automatic drilling concept from the University of Houston
- The use of a physics-based, deep learning model to better predict screen-outs during frac jobs
The digital edition also includes:
- A video interview with Matt Boerlage, Baker Hughes Product Director of Control Systems, about the company’s SeaPrime BOP control system, validation testing of the updated system and other ongoing and future BOP developments.
- An exclusive article discussing how collaboration and automation can provide avenues for the industry to survive a prolonged downtown, featuring industry experts from Noble, National Oilwell Varco, BP and Parker Drilling.
- A video demonstrating the virtual environments being developed as part of DROPS Asia’s project to leverage virtual reality to enhance dropped object prevention training.
- A video interview with Chris Alves, Baker Hughes Product Line Director – Drilling Services, about the new Lucida advanced rotary steerable service, designed to maximize directional drilling performance and well productivity.
The DC Digital Reader is compatible with Windows and MacOS desktop computers, iPad and Android tablets, and smartphones.