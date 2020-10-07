Access the Digital Edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine for Exclusive Articles/Videos

IADC recognizes that keeping its members up to date on industry news – markets, technologies, safety innovations – is more important now than ever. While IADC has continued to print its bi-monthly Drilling Contractor magazine, the association has also worked to enhance its digital magazine. The DC Digital Reader is easily accessible, whether you’re working in the office, from home or on a drilling rig, anywhere in the world. It also includes additional articles and video interviews that you won’t find in the print edition. Click here to access the digital edition.

Articles in the latest issue include:

The digital edition also includes:

The DC Digital Reader is compatible with Windows and MacOS desktop computers, iPad and Android tablets, and smartphones.