A Valuable HSE Resource: IADC Safety Alerts

What are Safety Alerts?

IADC’s Safety Alerts are brief, informative documents that describe specific, real-world examples of safety hazards. The information in each safety alert is generally broken down into three sections:

What Happened?

Contributing Factors

Lessons Learned

Safety alerts provide a unique platform for companies within our industry to truly collaborate for the betterment of all. Our safety alerts are created from first-hand experiences and information submitted by Member companies (which remain anonymous in the alert). The submission is reviewed by an IADC work group and utilized to create the official IADC Safety Alert documents you can find on our website.

We strongly encourage Members to submit relevant safety alert information to us whenever any health/safety issues arise. Sharing these experiences and the lessons learned from them allows us – as an industry – to stay informed, learn from each other, and potentially avoid similar HSE incidents in the future.

IADC’s library of safety alerts on our website currently has 700+ entries, categorized by date. When new safety alerts are published, they are emailed to Members on the safety alert distribution list.

If you would like to receive safety alerts via email OR if you want to submit safety alert information, please email Thad Dunham at thad.dunham@iadc.org.