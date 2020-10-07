9 December VPD Webcast Discussion: “Improving Fuel Efficiency and Meeting ESG Goals in Land Drilling Operations”

Amid the current challenging environment for land drilling operations, drilling contractors have an opportunity to position themselves for success in the next upturn, especially when it comes to fuel efficiency and demonstrating leadership in ESG. On 9 December, IADC Drilling Contractor will host a virtual panel discussion, sponsored by MTU, a Rolls-Royce solution, examining the challenges that land drillers face today and the potential that can be realized in terms of fuel efficiency as they consider reactivating stacked rigs amid increasing ESG requirements from operators and other stakeholders.

Some of the key topics we will explore in this session include:

The steps onshore drilling contractors can take with stacked rigs to make sure they are more efficient when demand picks up and those rigs are reactivated;

The impact fuel-efficient rigs have on safety, as well as their impact on driller and operator CAPEX;

The systems available to lower a rig’s carbon emissions; and

The potential of using battery power to improve a rig’s fuel efficiency.

Panelists:

Dave Bosco , Senior Sales Manager – Oil & Gas, MTU, a Rolls-Royce solution

, Senior Sales Manager – Oil & Gas, MTU, a Rolls-Royce solution Maximilian Trombitas , Global Sales & Marketing Manager, NEORig

, Global Sales & Marketing Manager, NEORig Juan Perez , Key Account Manager, NEORig

, Key Account Manager, NEORig Linda Hsieh, IADC/Drilling Contractor Editor & Publisher (moderator)

DC will be offering two different air times for this virtual session to accommodate viewers in different parts of the world. The first airing will be 10:00 Dubai (GMT+04.00), and the second airing will be at 09.00 Houston (GMT-06.00). To receive the link and passcode to view this VPD, each viewer must register individually. Click here to register for the first airing, and click here to register for the second airing.

If you would like to submit questions in advance for the panelists to answer during the session, please click here.

To download a calendar file to add this event to your calendar, please click here for the first airing and click here for the second airing.

Event Sponsor:

Click here for more information about the VPD.