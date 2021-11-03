DRILLBITS
3-Year Rig Donation Project to Texas Tech University Completed

After 4 years of planning, facilitation, and (basically) hoop-jumping, IADC, Patterson-UTI, and Brady Trucking have delivered the rig donation to Texas Tech University (TTU). This

As part of the ceremony, the TTU Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering entered Patterson-UTI’s Mike Garvin with a plaque of membership in the Academy of Petroleum Engineers. This recognition was given by Texas Tech since Garvin facilitated the process through thick and thin.

IADC’s Bob Warren said of the completion of the rig donation:

This project has been 4 years in the making and the effort to get it accomplished has been remarkable.

