2023 IADC Conferences – Mark Your Calendar!

IADC is pleased to announce its 2023 conference schedule.

IADC understands the diversity and differing needs of the global oil and gas industry; our conference schedule is tailored to best serve the Members of our worldwide community.

Expand your knowledge, learn and improve, and meet with the oil and gas community bringing together people from all different geographical areas, technical expertise, and cultural experiences.  Make plans now to attend these great conferences – as an attendee, an exhibitor, or a sponsoring company. If you’re interested in presenting at one of our conferences, check out the article “Current Open Calls for Abstracts/Papers.”

7-8 February 2023, Baku, Azerbaijan

7-9 March 2023, Stavanger, Norway

18-19 April 2023, Houston, TX, USA

18 May 2023, Houston, TX, USA

23-24 May 2023, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

23-25 May 2023, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8-9 June 2023, San Antonio, TX, USA

20-21 June 2023, London, United Kingdom

22-23 August 2023, New Orleans, LA, USA

 14-15 September 2023, Amsterdam,The Netherlands

25-26 September 2023, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

3-4 October 2023, Denver, CO, USA

8-10 November 2023, Austin, TX, USA 

 14-15 November 2023, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

Click here to view the 2023 conference sponsorship opportunities. 

For more information, please contact:

Western Hemisphere                       
iadcconferences@iadc.org
+1 713 292 1945

Eastern Hemisphere
europe@iadc.org
+31 24 675 2252

IADC Upcoming Events Page

