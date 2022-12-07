2023 IADC Conferences – Mark Your Calendar!

IADC is pleased to announce its 2023 conference schedule.

IADC understands the diversity and differing needs of the global oil and gas industry; our conference schedule is tailored to best serve the Members of our worldwide community.

Expand your knowledge, learn and improve, and meet with the oil and gas community bringing together people from all different geographical areas, technical expertise, and cultural experiences. Make plans now to attend these great conferences – as an attendee, an exhibitor, or a sponsoring company. If you’re interested in presenting at one of our conferences, check out the article “Current Open Calls for Abstracts/Papers.”