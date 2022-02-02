International Well Control Conference Asking for Industry Expertise

The IADC International Well Control 2022 Conference & Exhibition will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies.

This event will focus on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control. Presentations that pose provocative questions and prompt discussion are especially welcome.

Presentations on case histories, current innovations, and the future inspirations in well control across the following subject areas are welcomed;

Well Design and Planning

Construction (Drilling and Completion) Well Control

Intervention Well Control

Workover Well Control

Plug and Abandonment Well Control

Conventional and Unconventional Well Control

Regulatory Matters

Management Systems

Barrier Management

Standard Operating Procedures

Emergency Preparedness and Response

Well Control Competencies

Well Control Training

Human Factors in Critical Operations

Extreme Working Environment Challenges

Extreme Pressure and Temperature Challenges

Specific Hazards e.g. Shallow Gas

Oil Versus Gas Well Control

Land Versus Offshore Well Control

Offshore Shelf, Mid, Deep and Ultra Deepwater Well Control

Remote Monitoring and Control

Equipment and Process

Equipment and Process Automation

Equipment Performance Reliability

NOTE: Selected abstracts might be assigned to interactive panel discussions, rather than scheduled as conventional presentations.

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than 25 March 2022 . Authors of papers selected will receive confirmation letters and guidelines by Mid-May 2022. Please note that formal papers are encouraged but are NOT required for this conference.

Prior to paper proposal submission, management clearance must be obtained. Any issues concerning clearance should be outlined when the paper proposal is submitted.